Virgin Atlantic has bolstered its flexible booking policy, offering free date and flight changes on all new bookings – and extended its rebooking window to 30 April 2023.

The update means customers making a new booking for travel up to 30 April 2022, or those with a cancelled flight up to 31 August 2021, can make as many changes as necessary free of charge.



Changes include travel dates, departure airport and destination; customers will also get one free name change.



Virgin’s new policy also applies to customers who have an open ticket booked with credit owing to previous disruption.



Customers will have to pay any price differences on new fares, but any cost of fare differences will be completed waived if their new travel takes place on or before 31 May 2021 – two months later than previously fixed.