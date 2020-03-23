Virgin’s Instagram TV series will get under way on Tuesday (14 April) with a video from Dreamliner pilor Bernice Moran who will tackle "a day in the life of a pilot".



Videos will be posted daily at 1pm, with future instalments set to tackle a range of key aviation issues from safety to cabin design and the physics of flying.



They will also showcase the wide range of roles and career opportunities available across a major international airline, as well as behind-the-scenes facts and information about some of the intricacies of flying such as turbulence and how flight paths are managed.



Youngsters will also be able to submit questions and have them answered the following day by a member of the Virgin team.