Virgin Atlantic’s pilots, cabin crew and engineers will bring their expertise to the classroom this week with the launch of the carrier’s "virtual flight school".
Virgin’s Instagram TV series will get under way on Tuesday (14 April) with a video from Dreamliner pilor Bernice Moran who will tackle "a day in the life of a pilot".
Videos will be posted daily at 1pm, with future instalments set to tackle a range of key aviation issues from safety to cabin design and the physics of flying.
They will also showcase the wide range of roles and career opportunities available across a major international airline, as well as behind-the-scenes facts and information about some of the intricacies of flying such as turbulence and how flight paths are managed.
Youngsters will also be able to submit questions and have them answered the following day by a member of the Virgin team.
"Keeping children entertained at home during this time of crisis can be challenging for parents, so access to the airline’s experts offers both parents and the younger members of the family a fun learning activity to do together," said Virgin.
“With thousands of families learning at home this Easter, we’re proud our experts can provide unique insight, behind-the-scenes knowledge and a fun learning opportunity."
Followers should submit their questions to @VirginAtlantic on Instagram; questions will be answered in a subsequent video.
On Wednesday (15 April), cabin service supervisor Otis Dublin will tackle cabin crew medical training and crisis management; designing an aircraft cabin will be the focus for customer experience designer Henry Buckley on Thursday (16 April); while Macauley Rhind, apprentice engineer, will on Friday (17 April) explain the features that keep Virgin’s A350 aircraft in the sky.