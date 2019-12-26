Statistics released by Cirium in its annual On-Time Performance Review found out of the airline’s 22,362 European mainland flights and 23,930 European network flights, about 78% took off on time throughout last year.

Although it pipped British Airways, Ryanair, Aer Lingus and easyJet to the top spot for the UK and Ireland, those airlines are operating considerably more flights.

For example, Ryanair flew 803,547 aircraft to its European network during 2019 and had a punctuality score of 77.05%.

However, none of these UK and Ireland carriers made it into the top five global ranking - Russia’s Aeroflot came out top both worldwide and in Europe with an 86.7% punctuality record in 2019.