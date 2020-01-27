Virgin Atlantic has joined British Airways in suspending flights to mainland China amid the country’s ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The carrier’s daily Heathrow-Shanghai service will be placed on hold for two weeks with immediate effect, Virgin confirmed late on Thursday (30 January).
Its last return flight from Shanghai, flight VS251, is scheduled to arrive at Heathrow at around 4.30pm on Saturday (1 February).
Virgin had initially planned to suspend its China flights from Sunday (2 February) but quickly brought forward the cancellations on Thursday evening.
The move follows the World Health Organization’s decision to declare coronavirus a global health emergency.
“We continue to monitor the coronavirus situation very carefully," said Virgin. "Following the World Health Organization declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, Virgin Atlantic has brought forward the suspension of Heathrow-Shanghai operations, confirmed earlier today [Thursday].
"Flight VS250 to Shanghai will depart on Friday 31 January and the final inbound flight will be VS251 on Saturday 1 February.
“This decision has been made with the safety of customers and staff at the front of our minds. All passengers booked to travel should contact Virgin Atlantic to discuss their travel plans, with the option to receive a refund."
BA has cancelled all its flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai until 29 February. Its flights to Hong Kong remain unaffected.