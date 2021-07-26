The new route to Nassau, from 20 November, will offer return economy fares from £713 and be operated on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 economy seats. The route will go on sale from 11 August.

Next winter will also see a 60% increase in Virgin’s Barbados flying, with five per week from Manchester and 11 a week from Heathrow.



Juha Jarvinen, the airline’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expect to restart Tobago and Havana, Cuba in the upcoming months.

“We look forward to launching new services to the Bahamas as well as the first direct service from Europe to St Vincent and the Grenadines in October 2021.”

He added: “We are seeing a real demand from our customers for luxury holidays in the sun with Brits keen to escape on their next adventure after a difficult year.”

“As we head into winter 2021, we look forward to expanding our Caribbean portfolio from six islands up to eight and we are incredibly excited to welcome customers onboard flying to our destinations both old and new, heading off on holiday or travelling to visit loved ones.”

