Virgin Atlantic is to offer green and amber Covid test packages covering some of its destinations.

Round-trip bundles are initially offered for Grenada, Israel and Nigeria, leading in at £152 for an Israel test kit. Bundles for amber destinations are £226.

The airline has a partnership with test provider Prenetics, which will deliver test kits before departure.

A PCR and lateral flow test for the US is also offered, at £171, but Prenetics does not provide a pre-departure test, as the US requires these to be in-person or administered at home via a video tutorial. Virgin said it had other providers to do this.

The airline’s chief customer and operating officer Corneel Koster said: “We cannot have a prohibitively expensive testing system that puts businesses, individuals, and families off travelling, which is why we are pleased to have worked closely with Prenetics to offer competitive prices for our customers and will continue to review these regularly.”