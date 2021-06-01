FlyReady is being rolled out on UK-US Virgin flights

Virgin Atlantic has partnered with Delta Air Lines on what they hope will serve as a "digital blueprint" for the resumption of transatlantic air travel.

Passengers flying with Virgin and Delta between the UK and the US can now seek "FlyReady" status before they head to their departure airport.



The initiative allows passengers to upload and verify any necessary pre-travel testing results for Covid-19 up to three days prior to departure.



Providing their evidence of a negative test for Covid-19 is valid, they will be given FlyReady status; Virgin said this would allow passengers to proceed more smoothly through any pre-flight checks.



FlyReady will be integrated straight into the Virgin Atlantic website via the My Booking page and will not require passengers to download a third-party app.



Powered by TrustAssure, Virgin says the tool will allow passengers to confirm the validity of their Covid status in less than two minutes.



FlyReady status will be automatically linked to passengers’ booking references, while a dedicated fast-track check-in lane for customers with FlyReady status will be available for Virgin customers departing Heathrow.