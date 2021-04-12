Virgin Atlantic's Corneel Koster is calling for digital apps to be accepted at UK border

Virgin Atlantic has urged the UK government to accept digital apps confirming air passengers Covid status, as the airline started a one-month trial of Iata Travel Pass on flights between Heathrow and Barbados.

The airline announced last month that it would become the first UK carrier to test the Iata Travel Pass app and this trial started on Friday (23 April).





The Iata smartphone platform allows passengers to create a digital ID, including evidence of negative Covid-19 tests, find testing facilities and check they comply with the health regulations at their destination. Future updates of the app will include the incorporation of vaccination records.



Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Our innovative trial with the Iata Travel Pass and the government of Barbados supports a smooth and streamlined experience, helping our customers to fly safe and well and navigate new travel requirements from the palm of their hands.

“When international restarts at scale; rapid, affordable testing and effective digital proof of Covid-19 credentials based on global common standards will make journeys easier and provide greater confidence to book.



“We urge the UK government to confirm that our customers can use digital apps and that these will be accepted at the UK border. The current paper-only-based processes will not be viable as customer numbers increase.”