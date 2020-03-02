The policy is available to passengers with a ticket purchased between 4 March and 31 March for travel up to and including 30 September.



New tickets can be reissued up until the day before departure.



Virgin’s new rules apply to all international routes, including departures from Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast, and all tickets booked on transatlantic codesharing routes operated by Delta, Air France and KLM.



Virgin said the move was designed to "protect customers from the challenges the emergence of Covid-19 presents."