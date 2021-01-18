Virgin’s new loyalty scheme will enable members to redeem points at Greggs among other new partners.

Virgin Red succeeds the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and differs in that it is an “all Virgin” scheme with wider redemption opportunities with more retailers and for items such as wine, chocolate and other non-travel purchases and experiences.

Redemption for flights and upgrades continues as before.

Virgin Points are redeemable for 37 Greggs products, with loyalty scheme website Headforpoints.com highlighting 200 points needed for a Greggs sausage roll and 300 for other savoury items.

Points can now be earned at partners including Marks & Spencer, Etsy, Boots and Octopus Energy and they can also be used to give to charity via Virgin Money Giving.

Virgin Red chief marketing officer Kelly Best said: “Flying Club members can earn Virgin Points with more Virgin brands and carefully selected partners with Virgin Red and of course spend them on a range of rewards from everyday treats to extraordinary experiences or donations to good causes – as well as flights and holidays of course from Virgin Atlantic.



“As the UK continues to be under a third national lockdown, we want to give Flying Club members the opportunity to enjoy rewards on the ground whilst there are temporarily fewer opportunities to earn and spend Virgin Points in the sky.”

New members registering with Virgin Red earns 500 bonus points with the first transaction through the Virgin Red app.