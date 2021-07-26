Flight bookings are up "more than 100% week on week", according to Virgin’s chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen.

"The news that self-isolation for fully vaccinated US citizens arriving into the UK will be removed from 2 August has increased consumer confidence, allowing our customers to finally plan a much-needed reunion with family, friends and business colleagues," he added.

Jarvinen urged the UK government to move the US onto its green list for overseas travel, and for the Biden administration to allow UK travellers to enter the country without restriction.

"The UK is already falling behind US and EU and a continued overly cautious approach towards international travel will further impact economic recovery and the 500,000 UK jobs that are at stake," he continued.