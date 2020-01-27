The airline and operator will be headline sponsors of Manchester Pride 2020, which is one of the UK’s largest pride festivals and will run from 28 to 31 August.

There will be a parade, candlelit vigil, Gay Village Party, and youth pride event.

"When brands like Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays are able to carry a message across the globe in support of LGBTQ+ people it is extremely powerful and I am confident that we will work together over the next three years to drive real change both here in Manchester and around the world," said Mark Fletcher, chief executive of Manchester Pride.

Virgin used same-sex couples in an Indian advertising campaign after the country decriminalised homosexuality in 2018 and hosted a Pride Flight commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising last year.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: "Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have long been staunch supporters of LGBTQ+ rights and we strongly believe in making our business as inclusive and welcoming as possible.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be the headline sponsor of the Manchester Pride Festival, at our home in the North."

Manchester Pride is a charity which campaigns for and celebrates LGBTQ+ people.