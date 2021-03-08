The virtual event offers the chance to win memorabilia and two Upper Class return flights anywhere on the airline’s network

The virtual event offers the chance to win memorabilia and two Upper Class return flights anywhere on the airline’s network

Virgin Atlantic is seeking participants for its aviation-themed quiz taking place next week in aid of food charity The Trussell Trust.

The virtual event, being held on Zoom at 7pm on Thursday 25 March, offers the chance to win Virgin memorabilia and two Upper Class return flights anywhere on the airline’s network.

Tickets are £5 each at virginatlanticquiz.eventbrite.co.uk with proceeds donated to The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of food banks and campaigns to end food poverty in the UK.

Virgin said the quiz would suit contestants of all abilities and include quick-fire questions, topics ranging from the destinations it visits to the airline’s history and feature appearances from its cabin crew.

To find out more, visit: virginatlanticquiz.eventbrite.co.uk