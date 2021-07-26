While readying his own vessel for its long-awaited launch, Virgin Voyages boss Tom McAlpin attended a “ship” launch of a rather different variety – Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.

The pandemic may have curtailed cruising this past year, but space tourism has taken giant leaps.

Watching the historic journey among an exclusive audience in the New Mexico desert last month, it’s clear the achievement has inspired McAlpin and his team towards new heights of their own.

“There was a tremendous amount of excitement, enthusiasm and emotion,” he smiles over a Zoom call. In true Virgin fashion, McAlpin’s T-shirt even reads: “His [Branson’s] other ship is a spaceship”.

“Richard has spent 17 years working on this [Galactic] – not quite as long as he has on a cruise ship,” he grins. “The Virgin brand is off to a great start this summer, and we’re its next big launch.”

From the edge of space to England’s south coast; after a much-publicised wait, Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, will return to UK waters for six “Summer Soiree” sailings this month.

Following Virgin’s unveiling of Scarlet Lady to the world in Dover and Liverpool in February last year, the line has had to contend with numerous Covid-enforced setbacks and patiently wait for its chance to sail in earnest.

“This past year has been tough, but we’re ready,” says McAlpin. “I’m glad we paused so we’re able to launch on our own terms.”

It’s the last week of July when we chat. McAlpin, who has just flown in from the US, is currently quarantining onboard the ship docked in Portsmouth and, despite the luxury of a Rockstar Suite – with electric guitars lining the wall behind his computer screen, he’s clearly raring to get about the ship.

Tempering his excitement, he reflects on the challenges of the past 16 months and what it’s taken to get to this moment.

“We’re coming from a year where we went into hibernation… survival mode – we had to take tough action,” he says, recalling periods of furlough, pay cuts and unpaid leave across the team.