Scarlet Lady will sail a series of UK staycation voyages from Portsmouth in August

Scarlet Lady will sail a series of UK staycation voyages from Portsmouth in August

Virgin Voyages has partnered with Flexi Reps to engage the trade ahead of Scarlet Lady’s debut in UK waters this summer.

The Flexi Reps team will hit the road to bring agents all the latest on Virgin Voyages’ UK staycation plans.



Scarlet Lady will sail a series of Summer Weekdaze and Long Weekender itineraries from Portsmouth in August.



The sailings will ensure UK cruise fans are among the first to experience the Virgin Voyages onboard experience with the line’s March 2020 debut and subsequent launch heavily disrupted by the Covid crisis.



Craig Davidson, Flexi Reps managing director, said: “We’re huge fans of cruising at Flexi Reps so we’re thrilled to learn about and share how Virgin Voyages will be making their mark at sea. We can’t wait to mobilise our team to spread the word on all things Virgin Voyages.”