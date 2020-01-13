Virgin Voyages partners with Flightstore for 'streamlined' booking

Virgin Voyages has partnered with Virgin Atlantic Flightstore to make booking more ’streamlined’ for the trade.
The platform, which also offers Virgin Atlantic flights and pre- and post-trip accommodation with partner hotels, is now available for use agents to use when booking with the cruise line.
Agents can earn 10% commission on anything they sell through Flightstore, including Tail to Sail packages which have Virgin Atlantic flights, a Virgin Voyages sailing and additional customer perks.
The cruise line’s inaugural ship, Scarlet Lady, will sail on its maiden voyage in April 2020 from Miami and the second vessel, Valiant Lady, debuts in May 2021 from Barcelona.
"Bookers will love the convenience of having both products readily available to book in one place," said Sara Andell, Virgin Atlantic’s head of consumer sales.
Shane Riley, associate vice president at Virgin Voyages, added: "We are so excited to be able to respond to the feedback from the trade."
He said there will be a dedicated team to support agents with tailor-made options.
Paul Johnson, head of commercial at Virgin Atlantic Flightstore, said: "Virgin Atlantic Flightstore has worked exclusively with the trade for many years, and we look forward to expanding our network even further through being the preferred UK trade sales channel for Virgin Voyages unique new cruise experience."
