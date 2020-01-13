Virgin Voyages partners with Flightstore for 'streamlined' booking

The platform, which also offers Virgin Atlantic flights and pre- and post-trip accommodation with partner hotels, is now available for use agents to use when booking with the cruise line.

Agents can earn 10% commission on anything they sell through Flightstore, including Tail to Sail packages which have Virgin Atlantic flights, a Virgin Voyages sailing and additional customer perks.

The cruise line’s inaugural ship, Scarlet Lady, will sail on its maiden voyage in April 2020 from Miami and the second vessel, Valiant Lady, debuts in May 2021 from Barcelona.



"Bookers will love the convenience of having both products readily available to book in one place," said Sara Andell, Virgin Atlantic’s head of consumer sales.