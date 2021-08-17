It is looking for business development executives as it hopes to increase its current workforce from four to eight.

The job advertisement said successful candidates will be on the road travelling across the UK, and sometimes "further afield", to support travel agent partners.

"You’ll be front and center, making sure the Virgin Voyages brand is famous across the travel community in your territory," the advertisement added.

Shane Lewis Riley, the cruise line’s UK and Australia associate vice-president, tweeted: "We’re doubling the size of the Virgin Voyages UK sales crew. We’re now on the lookout for rockstar business development executives (field based)."

Virgin’s first ship, Scarlet Lady, has been operating a ‘Summer Soiree’ series of sailings from Portsmouth this month.