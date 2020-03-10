Although the cruise line has stressed there have been no outbreaks of Covid-19 on board its debut ship, Virgin has postponed its first tour to 15 June and the maiden voyage to 7 August.

Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin released a joint statement: "For those who would have sailed regardless of the global headlines, we appreciate this will be disappointing news. We are so grateful for your belief in us, and we hope you will join us when the time is right."

They stressed their ambition has been to create an "entirely new way to sail the seven seas" over the past seven years.

Virgin is offering 200% in booking credit for anyone who has a ticket or a refund.