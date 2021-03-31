Virgin Voyages is now hoping Scarlet Lady will be able to sail from mid-September

Virgin Voyages has pushed its first ship Scarlet Lady’s long-awaited debut back to September.

All sailings onboard the ship, scheduled to depart from 4 July to 17 September, have been cancelled.



The ship had been due to enter service in March 2020, just as the Covid crisis took hold around the world.



"As we continue to navigate what’s going on in the world, we’ve made the decision to cancel our sailings from 4 July 2021 through 17 September 2021 on Scarlet Lady," said the line in a statement issued on Wednesday (7 April).