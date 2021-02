Line's Shipload of Love competition will reward people “who have impacted our lives meaningful ways”

Virgin Voyages has revealed a competition giving away 2,021 free cruises this year to people “who have impacted our lives meaningful ways”.

Launching on Valentine’s Day, the line’s Shipload of Love campaign asks the public to nominate their “personal heroes” who will be rewarded with a trip onboard Scarlet Lady.