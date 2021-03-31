Scarlet Lady will sail six itineraries from Portsmouth in August

Scarlet Lady will sail six itineraries from Portsmouth in August

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady will sail a series of short "staycation-at-sea" voyages from Portsmouth this summer, the line has confirmed.

Two, three and four-night itineraries will be available across six "summer soiree" sailings in August designed to give people "a taste of the Virgin Voyages experience".



Itineraries will showcase the southern coast of England, and will be restricted to UK resident adult guests only who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.



It comes after Virgin Voyages on Wednesday (7 April) confirmed Scarlet Lady’s planned sailings from early-July through to mid-September had been cancelled.



Scarlet Lady and Virgin Voyages had been due to debut in March 2020, with its scheduled maiden voyages unfortunately coinciding with the onset of Covid-19 around the world.