Virgin Voyages will require all guests and crew to be vaccination against Covid-19 before sailing, the line has announced.

The move follows similar policies from Crystal Cruises and Saga, while all passengers aged over 16 onboard Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas in Israel will also have been inoculated.

Virgin Voyages, which recently revealed its third ship Resilient Lady would launch in Europe next summer, said its vaccination stance was to “ensure we’re providing the safest travel experience”.

“This is a step towards the safe return to sailing and is the right decision for Virgin Voyages,” said the line’s president Tom McAlpin in a statement.

McAlpin said he was “really encouraged” by US president Joe Biden’s plans to offer vaccinations to every American adult by the end of May.

“We’re an adult-only cruise line, which allows for us to offer a highly controlled, safe environment for everyone onboard,” added McAlpin.

“Our business us uniquely set up to do this with testing and vaccine travel requirements. There’s a huge pent up demand for travel and Virgin Voyages will be ready to welcome you aboard soon.”