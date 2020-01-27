Passengers can activate the wearable technology with a tap and then use it to unlock their room, make on board purchases, create a bar tab, game at the casino, or use it as a pass for Suite Sailors to enter the VIP area - Richard’s Rooftop.

"The band will be our seamless and worry-free way for sailors to not only unlock their cabin with ease, but to explore all of the thrills and great experiences that Scarlet Lady and the rest of our fleet will have to offer,” said Tom McAlpin, chief executive of Virgin Voyages.

Virgin is also introducing an app, The Sailor App, for passengers to check in and book excursions.

Each band, created by Bionic Yarn, contains the equivalent of a half of one plastic water bottle.