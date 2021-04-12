After announcing a series of UK sailings for August , Virgin Voyages’ associate vice-president of international sales, Shane Riley, tells TTG what to expect onboard Scarlet Lady, how the line has grown its trade partnerships during the pandemic and how the brand will be "bringing the party" to the UK cruise market this summer.

Virgin Voyages’ six “Summer Soiree” sailings from Portsmouth went on sale earlier today (13 April). Cruises lead in from £499pp for three-night itineraries and £599pp for four-night voyages.

Guests must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to board.