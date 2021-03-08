Virtuoso, the global network of luxury agencies, will no longer work with the Trump Hotels brand.

Agent members of Virtuoso would usually be able to access additional benefits for their clients when booking partner hotels, but the move means Trump Hotels has been dropped from the system.

While any agent could still feel free to make a booking with the brand independently, this move means potential bookings from around 22,000 advisors at 1,100 travel agencies via Virtuoso could effectively be switched off.

Trump Hotels is the hospitality arm of the former US president’s Trump Organization and includes hotels in the US and golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland.

Six of the hotels were part of the original agreement with Virtuoso, according to reports by The Washington Post.

Donald Trump’s sons Donald and Eric run the hotel division, with Trump Organization also including commercial and residential interests.

A Virtuoso spokesperson said “we consider many variables when reviewing both existing and new network participation. Out of respect for all involved parties, and as a general policy, we do not share comments regarding our non-renewal and exit decisions”.