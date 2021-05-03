After hosting December’s VirtYule Christmas Party and February’s VirtY’all Getaway, Howard Salinger and Rob Debenham will hold their next VirtY’all Getaway on 28 May (3-7pm) just ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The event series, which has so far seen nearly 200 people attend, has this time chosen to show its support towards Abta LifeLine and shine a spotlight on the charity’s work with TTG Media on the Get Travel Talking campaign.

Launched in September 2020, Get Travel Talking saw TTG host a number of wellness and mental health-focused seminars, as well as conduct industry research and ask sector figures to champion mental health in their own lives and businesses with the Get Travel Talking Pledge in January.

TTG and Abta LifeLine partnered earlier this month on the first Get Travel Talking Week – which included a number of panel discussions, advice sessions and a live fitness class from TV’s Mr Motivator.

An Abta LifeLine representative will update the industry on its work and the Get Travel Talking campaign during the VirtY’all Getaway, which will also raise money for the charity through donations on all bookings.

The VirtY’all Getaway is designed to be a fun, upbeat opportunity to engage with friends, colleagues, and partners while big gatherings are still not allowed.

Every company that purchases a table for £100 will be allocated a “social table” at which they can host up to six people in a live chat room. They will also be given a “private table” at no extra cost with two seats in a shared booth, at which they can have more private business conversations.

Attendees can also “float around” without purchasing a table for free, with a small donation of £5 to Abta LifeLine appreciated by organisers.

Companies signed up to host tables include Alabama Tourism, Atout France, British Guild of Travel Writers, Converge Exhibitions, Debenham Links, Flexi Reps, GEC Travel Representation, Israel Tourist Office, Kentucky Travel, TONIC Magazine, White Tiger PR and Wanderlust Travel Media.

