Marriott International has paid tribute to "visionary leader" and "exceptional human being", president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who has died aged 62 while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Sorenson, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, "unexpectedly passed away" on Monday (15 February), less than a fortnight after it was announced he would be temporarily reducing his schedule while he underwent more aggressive treatment.



He is survived by his wife Ruth and four children.



In 2012, Sorenson became Marriott’s third chief executive, the first from outside the Marriott family; he is credited with driving the group’s recent growth and transformation, as well as its $13 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts.



Marriott said Sorenson was tireless in his pursuit of growth while creating opportunities for associates, franchisees and partners, and delivering results for shareholders.



The company added Sorenson was recognised for his leadership on national and global issues ranging from diversity and inclusion to sustainability and driving awareness of human trafficking.