A series of Zoom sessions about Jersey will start from 25 June

Visit Jersey will host a series of monthly Zoom sessions about Jersey’s news, travel updates and entry requirements.

The seminars will be hosted by Visit Jersey team members including head of trade Sarah Barton.

The aim of each session is to provide agents with "the latest update on the island’s entry requirements and procedures prior to and post travel" as well as notifying them of events and activities taking place on the island.

Each webinar will start at 10am and last 30-minutes with a Q&A session to follow.

The first two updates are scheduled for 25 June and 28 June and a recording will be issued to invitees if they are unable to attend.

Agents can register their interest here.