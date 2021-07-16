The organisation and its board of directors said Lax "maintained her unwavering positive outlook and optimism" despite her diagnosis.



It also hailed her "calm and steadfast" leadership of the association in the UK during the Covid crisis.



Lax passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, last Thursday (15 July) said Visit USA on Monday (19 July).



"Sarah fought a long battle with cancer over the past five years and throughout this time maintained her unwavering positive outlook and optimism, not to mention her disarming sense of humour," said the Visit USA team and board of directors in a statement.