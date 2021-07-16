Visit USA has paid tribute to "passionate" UK chair Sarah Lax, who passed away last week after an "extremely brave" five-year cancer battle.
The organisation and its board of directors said Lax "maintained her unwavering positive outlook and optimism" despite her diagnosis.
It also hailed her "calm and steadfast" leadership of the association in the UK during the Covid crisis.
Lax passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, last Thursday (15 July) said Visit USA on Monday (19 July).
"Sarah fought a long battle with cancer over the past five years and throughout this time maintained her unwavering positive outlook and optimism, not to mention her disarming sense of humour," said the Visit USA team and board of directors in a statement.
"Sarah has been chair of the Visit USA (UK) Association for more than four years, over which time her passion for the US and love of the travel industry shone through. Her knowledge, experience and determination have guided the association through the last 15 months with a calm approach and steadfast plan.
"Sarah will be greatly missed by all of us who had the pleasure of working with her. Our hearts go out to Sarah’s family, friends and colleagues and we hope that knowing how loved and respected she was by an entire industry will bring comfort to them at this very difficult and sad time."