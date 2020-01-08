Lava has just started to flow from the lake Taal volcano, 60km south of Manila in the Province of Batangas, this morning (13 January).

Sitting on an island in a lake, Taal is one of the Philippine’s most active volcanos.

The Filipino authorities are currently recommending anyone in a 14km radius of Taal’s main crater is evacuated amid the level four eruption.

Some 8,000 people left the area yesterday (12 January) when a 1km plume of ash spewed from the crater and signalled the start of an eruption.

Flights through Ninoy Aquino International airport were suspended on 12 January when the eruption started.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised travellers to consult their airline for further information.