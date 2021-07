Vueling, the Spanish budget airline, has launched two new services from the UK to Barcelona.

Flights from Newcastle and Belfast City airports are now operating twice a week.

Another new service from Belfast City has also started, with British Airways commencing flights to Newquay, with up to six flights a week this summer.

In addition, Newcastle has seen the return of Lufthansa, which will operate twice a week to Frankfurt in July, before increasing to a daily service in August.