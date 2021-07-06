Wales is to follow England and Scotland in no longer requiring fully vaccinated people to quarantine when returning from amber list countries.

First minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement on Wednesday (14 July) when he revealed Wales’ latest plans to remove Covid-19 restrictions.

He said the removal of the amber list quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated people would bring Wales “in line with the position in England and Scotland” from 19 July.

Wales will move to “alert level one” from Saturday (17 July) with hopes to move to “level zero” from 7 August when most remaining restrictions will be lifted.

Although the wearing of masks will still be mandatory on public transport and most indoor public spaces in Wales beyond 7 August.

“The pandemic is not over and the virus continues to spread across Wales, which makes it really important for everyone to say yes to vaccination and to do everything we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” said Drakeford.





“Even though vaccines have weakened the link between the virus and hospitalisation, we are seeing young, fit people suffer from long-Covid, which, for some, has a major impact on their lives.



“We have the headroom to continue to gradually remove restrictions, but each and every one of us has a really important part to play to keep Wales safe as we head into the summer.”