But Wales’ health minister Eluned Morgan used the announcement to attack the UK government for its “unilateral approach” to making decisions on the traffic light system and not consulting the three devolved administrations.

The decision means that the whole of the UK will make the same changes outlined by the Department for Transport, including moving France back to the amber list from amber plus from 4am on Sunday (8 August), as well as adding several countries to the green list. Although several countries, including Mexico, are moving to the red list.

“Despite our continued efforts to press for UK-wide decision-making in this area, decisions for England have once again been made without engagement with the Welsh government or the other devolved governments,” complained Morgan.





“This is unacceptable – international travel policy affects all parts of the UK and Welsh interests need to be part of the decision-making process.