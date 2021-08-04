The Welsh government has confirmed it will follow the changes to the traffic light rules from Sunday (8 August) – bringing the country into line with the rest of the UK.
But Wales’ health minister Eluned Morgan used the announcement to attack the UK government for its “unilateral approach” to making decisions on the traffic light system and not consulting the three devolved administrations.
The decision means that the whole of the UK will make the same changes outlined by the Department for Transport, including moving France back to the amber list from amber plus from 4am on Sunday (8 August), as well as adding several countries to the green list. Although several countries, including Mexico, are moving to the red list.
“Despite our continued efforts to press for UK-wide decision-making in this area, decisions for England have once again been made without engagement with the Welsh government or the other devolved governments,” complained Morgan.
“This is unacceptable – international travel policy affects all parts of the UK and Welsh interests need to be part of the decision-making process.
“We are extremely disappointed with the unilateral approach taken and believe there remain clear public health risks posed by reopening international travel while the virus is circulating globally.”
The Welsh government said for these reasons it would “continue to caution against international travel for non-essential reasons this summer”.
Morgan added: “As we share an open border with England, it would not be practical or viable to introduce a separate border health policy.”
“Therefore, we will replicate the changes being made in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, to maintain the same traffic-light system as the rest of the UK.”