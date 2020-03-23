Haven had already announced the closure of all its parks until 17 April, but this has now been extended until 14 May. All Warner Leisure breaks up to 14 May have also now been postponed, as have Butlin’s trips.



Bourne is contacting guests regarding their options, including cancellation and re-booking.



The company said the decisions came as the Covid-19 crisis continues to escalate, and following further guidance from the government.



“We want to reassure you were are closely monitoring the situation and following government guidance,” said Bourne.