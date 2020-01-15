Spain’s meteorological office (AEMET) has issued a high wind and snow warning for Teruel, Albacete, Murcia, Barcelona, Girona, Tarragona, Valencia, Alicante and Castellon, while The Balearics, Almeria, Granada and Jaen are also on high alert.

There have been four deaths linked with the storm, the BBC reported, and footage from the areas affected show swaths of damage in its wake.

Forecasters in the country reported 115km/h (71mph) gales and huge waves which formed walls of foam on the Mediterranean coast.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has said the weather may cause road closures and disruption to transport services.

It also said travellers should check their plans against the Spanish Civil Protection Unit advice.