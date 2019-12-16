Air traffic controllers and ground staff at Air France are among those expected to go on strike, and local media is reporting one-fifth of flights could be affected.

There are numerous unions involved in the protest, which is about the government’s pension reforms.

The Independent has reported that strike action will begin at 7pm tonight (4 December) and continue through the weekend.

EasyJet has warned travellers flights to and from French airports are likely to be affected, alongside public transport in the country.

“Although this situation is outside of our control we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused,” said easyJet in a statement.