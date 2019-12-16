Imminent workers strikes across France are expected to cause travel chaos on the road, rail and in the air from tonight.
Air traffic controllers and ground staff at Air France are among those expected to go on strike, and local media is reporting one-fifth of flights could be affected.
There are numerous unions involved in the protest, which is about the government’s pension reforms.
The Independent has reported that strike action will begin at 7pm tonight (4 December) and continue through the weekend.
EasyJet has warned travellers flights to and from French airports are likely to be affected, alongside public transport in the country.
“Although this situation is outside of our control we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused,” said easyJet in a statement.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office also issued a statement: “From Thursday 5 December, strikes are expected across France which will primarily affect public transport with cancellations and severe delays expected on trains, metros, buses and trams.
“Disruption and cancellations to Eurostar services between London St Pancras and Gare du Nord are expected.
“Other international rail services such as those to The Netherlands and Belgium could also be affected. You should check services before travelling.
“Demonstrations by hauliers on some major roads may also cause delays or blockages. Strike action by Air France workers and air traffic controllers may also cause disruption to air travel.”
In light of the demonstrations, the FCO said anti-government “yellow vest” protests could spring up.