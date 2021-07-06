Salutaris People, which provides PCR tests at Liverpool John Lennon airport, said a “no mask” policy by airports and airlines could create a “set back” for air travel with current Covid infection rates surging around the UK and progress still need with the vaccination programme.



Ben Paglia, managing director of Akea Life and a founder of Salutaris People, said: “Until we have a UK and global programme of vaccination in full flow, whereby a person has had two doses of a vaccination, then airline passengers should be advised to wear a mask during their transit and flight.



“It is a very dangerous and reckless precedent to allow a plane full of passengers to travel without face masks or coverings. Allowing passengers to travel without wearing masks could potentially set us back to the start of the pandemic when all air travel was banned."



Several airlines, including Tui, easyJet and Ryanair, have already confirmed they will continue to make wearing masks mandatory on their flights – even if the general requirement to wear masks in England is lifted by the government from 19 July.