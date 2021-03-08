Aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts faced another grilling from TTG as part of TTG’s Agenda 2021 seminar, taking place on the afternoon of Thursday 25 March.

In an interview with TTG editor Sophie Griffiths, Courts faced questions on the Global Travel Taskforce, how confident the industry should be about travel restarting in May, what it will look like when it does resume and how the government will work to restore confidence among the British public to encourage the country to get travelling again.

Watch a clip of the interview above and join us for today’s live seminar, where we’ll be speaking to a host of other industry experts including:

• Aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts

• Emma Gilthorpe, chief operating officer, Heathrow

• Brian Salerno, senior vice-president, maritime policy, Clia

• Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive, Chamber of Shipping

• David Trunkfield, hospitality and leisure leader, PwC UK

• Edwina Londsdale, managing director, Mundy Cruising

The seminar is open to all TTG+ members. View the seminar agenda in full here.

TTG+ members can register to attend Agenda 2021 here.

Not a member of TTG+? Join from £5 a month by clicking here or purchase a 24-hour TTG+ pass for £49 (+VAT) by clicking here.