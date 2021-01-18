I don’t think it should be all that complicated to find a simple way to get people travelling again, based on fulfilling certain criteria – there just needs to be the will to do it and recognition it is a good thing to do.

Government needs to be very clear what travel options are open to people who have had both doses of the vaccine, and how this enables them to avoid the need for quarantine on return from their trip. This is still vague and doesn’t need to be.

Alongside this, there needs to be work carried out globally to agree how those who have been vaccinated, or have proof of having tested negative for Covid, can travel more freely.

This isn’t complicated, and can be done on a region-by-region basis – or globally. Every country wants tourism as it contributes to GDP everywhere, so this should be a priority worldwide.

To decide now on a "health passport" and be clear on exactly what this is and how it will work should not be difficult.

Right now, there are so many mixed messages, so much confusion, and so little clarity that even people in the travel industry don’t know what is going to be possible and what the criteria are so we need to end this "lucky dip" approach.