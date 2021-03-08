The trade body representing agents and operators across Europe has called for a "common European roadmap" for a return to travel, based on testing and health certification.

ECTAA, the European Travel Agents and Tour Operators Association, said travellers and stakeholders urgently needed "a perspective [on] when, and under which conditions, travel can resume.



It said the industry "stood ready" to work with lawmakers to devise and implement a plan for a return of travel this summer.



"While the situation is not much different from a year ago, where nearly all travel and tourism has been suspended, today we hold the cards to turn the situation around," said the association, with reference to the vaccination programmes under way across Europe, greater access to quicker and more accurate tests, and better health and safety protocols.



ECTAA president Pawel Niewiadomski said: "All we need to do is put the dots together and determine a common European roadmap for return to travel. Travellers and industry need a perspective when and under which conditions travel can resume."