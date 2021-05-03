Wales will adopt a traffic light system, aligned with those of England and Scotland, but the Welsh government has called for caution, and has urged people only to continue to travel abroad only for essential purposes.

First minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed international travel will resume from Monday (17 May), but said – like in England and Scotland – "extra safeguards" would be in place to guard against new variants of Covid-19.



The government said from Monday 24 May, paper-based evidence of vaccination status would be available to people in Wales who have had two vaccine doses and need to urgently travel to a country that requires proof of Covid vaccination.



"However, the Welsh government continues to advise people to only travel abroad for essential purposes," it said in a statement. Wales’s transition to Covid alert level two will be reviewed in three weeks’ time, but this review will not consider measures concerning international travel.



Earlier this week, the Welsh government announced additional financial support for businesses still affected by coronavirus restrictions; they will be able to claim up an additional £25,000 support to help meet ongoing costs.