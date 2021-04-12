Wendy Wu Tours' John Warr says they have been "overwhelmed" by the positive feedback from agents

Wendy Wu Tours has seen two weeks of “record demand” from agents since high street shops were able to reopen in England on 12 April.

The escorted touring operator said it had seen a 74% rise in bookings since non-essential retail reopened compared with sales during the previous two weeks. There has also been a 52% increase in trade revenue over the same period.





Wendy Wu said that business was being driven by its trade deals offering free flights for partners, as well as a 50% discount on airfares for single travellers, for trips departing in 2022 and 2023. The operator added that 90% of agent bookings were using these offers.



John Warr, global sales director at Wendy Wu said: “It’s great to see so many of our trade partners reopening stores again.

“It’s so encouraging to see this demand, hence our determination to continue to back and support our agents with some of the best offers in the industry.

“Our trade support team have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from agents in response to our ongoing series of destination and training webinars, so we’ve taken the decision to add more webinars to our existing programme, as well as getting our business development managers back in stores and visiting agents again over the next few months.”



Wendy Wu’s current flight promotions are available for bookings made by 30 April 2021, and include trips to Japan, India, Israel, Peru, Vietnam and Cambodia, and China.