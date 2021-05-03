Agents will be able to access live availability and chat online to specialist staff as part of Wendy Wu Tours’ first “fully interactive” Japan brochure.

The Asia specialist operator’s new digital brochure is designed to help the trade to sell holidays to Japan for travel in 2022 and 2023, as demand “intensifies” for the destination.

The brochure includes tour pages with educational videos, destination training blogs, links to live availability and chat features allowing agents to contact specialists for each region of Japan.

It is being launched alongside a range of new Wendy Wu offers to Japan covering all tours in 2022 and 2023, including free return flights, business class upgrades and single supplements, for bookings made by 7 June.

John Warr, global sales director at Wendy Wu, said: “Agents now have instant access, direct from each tour page, to check live availability and chat with our specialist destination experts for each region.

“Demand for Japan is intensifying now, with forward sales up 200% than they were at this point in 2019. So far, we’ve increased our departures by 25%, particularly for cherry blossom as 2022 sees the first cherry blossom departures in two years.”