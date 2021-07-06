The operator’s promotion offers free flights to Japan and free single supplements across all group tours travelling to the destination in 2022 and 2023.

John Warr, global sales director at Wendy Wu, said: “Japan is now our number one best-selling destination with demand for 2022 and 2023 outstripping other destinations.

“We’re encouraging everyone to get ahead now and take advantage of these once-in-a-lifetime travel offers.

“Japan has seen massive investment in infrastructure and accommodation ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games, and as this becomes available to visitors, you couldn’t get a better time to visit Japan.”

All bookings must be made by 9 August 2021 to qualify for free flights or free single supplements. The promotion can be combined with a single £99 booking deposit, with balance due six weeks before departure.