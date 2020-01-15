The operator said on Thursday (23 January) while its tours were running as normal and clients’ sightseeing would be unaffected, there could be alterations to transit.

“We are aware of the coronavirus that is currently in the news and advise that all of our tours continue to run as normal and clients’ sightseeing is unaffected,” said the operator in a statement.

“The travel advice to China is to avoid all but essential travel to Wuhan. We can confirm none of our tours operate sightseeing to this city and any tours which transited through Wuhan airport have been rerouted. Travel to all other areas in China remains unaffected.

“Our passengers’ health and wellbeing are always our top priority and we will continue to closely monitor this situation.”

The Foreign Office strengthened its travel advice on Wednesday evening (22 January) to advise against all but essential travel to the city.

Authorities in China have told residents to remain in the city and not to travel. Rail and air links have been suspended in an attempt to prevent the infection spreading.

The nearby city of Huanggang has also been placed on lockdown. The infection is known to have spread to Beijing and Shanghai, and cases have been reported in Japan, the US and Taiwan.