The tour will depart from London Bridge on 24 July and bring Tokyo to London

Tour operator Wendy Wu Tours will host a "Japanese cultural treasure trail" along the banks of the Thames in London ahead of the 2021 Olympics.

Founder Wendy Wu will officially open "Tokyo-on-Thames" on 24 July as the group sets off from London Bridge.

Guests will "discover London’s secret, and not-so secret, Japanese experiences" while learning more about the "unique" bond between Tokyo and London.

The event culminates at a "secret location" where people will be able to share a photo opportunity with a London 2012 Olympic torch bearer.

Wu said: "As London’s twin city, Tokyo is extremely important to the capital, and what better way to celebrate our partnership, and of course pay homage to the spirit of Olympiad, than staging this unique event which embraces both the uniqueness and diversity of both cities."

The tour runs from 10.30am to 1pm.