The move comes after the escorted touring specialist reported a "staggering" upturn in sales to the country of more than 65% during the games.

Travellers have the chance to win free flights Japan and free single supplements across all group tours in 2022 and 2023.

Bookings must be made by 6 September, 2021, to qualify for the offers, which applies to all Japan fully inclusive group tours and covers all airlines.

John Warr, global sales director for Wendy Wu, said the operator’s Japan bookings "have literally gone through the roof".

"We fully expect this to continue during the Paralympics," he added. "Agents have really got behind these offers, fully utilising them on their own websites and social media channels, as well as taking advantage of our Japan webinars and Japan marketing and display collateral for stores.

"At a time when confidence in travel is slowly returning, these offers are the perfect catalyst to close sales and generate some very healthy commissions for agents."