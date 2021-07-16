The operator, which launched a series of discounts for Japan tours last week, is also running its Big Tokyo 2021 Prize Draw alongside the campaign until 9 August.

As well as offering places on educational trips, agents can also win other prizes such as meals and gift vouchers.

John Warr, global sales director at Wendy Wu, said: “We can’t thank agents enough for their continued support. We know everyone has had a very challenging time but despite this our agents have supported us every step of the way.

“We are going all out to support our agent friends with six weeks of incentives and offers, all linking in with the Olympic games. Our number one priority is to the trade and giving agents all the support they need to help them convert leads into bookings.”

The competition is part of a series of Olympics and Japan-themed trade initiatives over the next few weeks including contests for the best window displays, social media posts and photos or videos.

Agents will be entered into the prize draw for every booking made from 1 July to 8 August.

Wendy Wu will also enhance other trade incentives with the first booking earning agents a £20 Love2Shop voucher, which rises to £30 and £40 vouchers for the second and third bookings respectively.