Every travel industry veteran knows you are never far away from a major catastrophe. Sars, Mars, Covid, Dengue, Zika – take your pick. 9/11 in America, wars or innumerable other terrorist attacks anywhere in the world affect us here in Ireland and in the UK. Ash clouds and other natural disasters keep us on our toes and if that wasn’t enough, in Ireland, we invented the Celtic Tiger.

That roared for a few years before eventually devouring itself and the whole country along with it. As I was nearing retirement after it, I was content in the knowledge that I would never have to go though anything like that financial crash again. I was right. This is nothing like the financial crash. It is far worse.