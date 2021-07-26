The association warns of the “potential massive hit” to the UK economy if tour operators and travel agents are not given assistance “speedily”, with many businesses being unable to trade during the key peak summer holiday period.

“Many families’ livelihoods are on the verge of being destroyed,” said Aito chairman Chris Rowles.

“Aito members, and many others in travel, are long-established SME businesses. Yet they are now at severe risk of being dumped on the scrap heap of failed companies because the government has denied travel the right to trade for the second successive – and vital – peak summer holiday season.”

The association is calling for Covid testing regimes to be “cheaper and more proportionate to risk”, as well as for “many more” key destinations to be added to the green list, which is due to be reviewed next week.

Aito is also urging the mutual recognition of vaccination certification between countries and has appealed for ministers to make a “proper presentation of next steps” rather than announcing changes and new policies on Twitter.

“Now is the last opportunity to save our travel companies from collapse, and to protect other linked sectors such as inbound travel and the UK’s retail industry, alongside the huge tax take delivered by outbound travel,” said Rowles.

“We will repay such support in bucket loads over decades to come – we are worth saving.”